Birmingham City have told Leeds United that they do not want to part with George Hall, after the Whites made contact, according to BirminghamLive.

Leeds are keen on Hall and it has been claimed in some quarters that they are poised to sign him when the January transfer window opens.

Such talk is wide of the mark though, with Birmingham not keen on letting Hall go, despite Leeds having a firm interest in the midfielder.

Leeds have been in touch with Birmingham to ask about the 18-year-old, but Blues have been firm in their response, telling the Whites they do not want to sell.

Birmingham have Hall on the books for a further 18 months and have offered him a new and improved deal to continue at St Andrew’s.

Leeds are claimed to need to present an offer that Birmingham simply cannot refuse if they wish to take Hall to Elland Road.

Hall is playing regular first team football at Birmingham and has clocked 18 outings in the Championship for the club so far this season.

Any move to Leeds could see first team minutes dip, with Whites boss Jesse Marsch having a host of options to call upon in the engine room.