Rangers may hand former Chelsea youngster Alex Kpapke a contract at the club after he played in a friendly, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old was released by Chelsea earlier this year after seeing his progress derailed by injury blows.

Kpapke is now looking for the best route back into the game as he looks to realise his potential and joining Scottish giants Rangers could prove to be it.

The teenager has turned out for the club’s academy side in a friendly match and Rangers may well put a deal in front of him to sign.

Kpapke will want to be sure of the pathway through into Rangers’ first team, but the club having Michael Beale at the helm could ease any worries on the part of the player.

Beale has extensive experience working with youngsters, in the youth ranks at both Chelsea and Liverpool, and is also renowned for player development.

It remains to be seen what Rangers decide to do with the teenager.

Kpapke was highly rated at Chelsea and Rangers may feel he has enough talent left to be brought out to make him a worthwhile signing.