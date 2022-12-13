Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is clear that Steve Evans’ teams are always ultra-competitive and stressed that he expects a tough game against Stevenage tonight.

Pompey lost their last match against Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 on 4th December and are looking to get back to winning ways.

Tonight at Fratton Park, Portsmouth will host League Two outfit Stevenage, who have only lost one out of their last 18 games, in an EFL Trophy third round tie.

Cowley is of the view that Evans’ teams are always competitive and believes the Stevenage manager’s successful track record speaks volumes about his reputation.

The Pompey boss also pointed out that Boro have a lot of experienced players in their squad and stressed that the League Two outfit have had a great start to the season which sees them in second place in the league table.

However, Cowley stressed that his team have performed well at Fratton Park this season and says that Portsmouth are looking forward to the game.

“We know that Stevenage is going to be a really, really tough game”, Cowley told Portsmouth TV.

“I think whenever you come up against a Steve Evans team, they are always ultra-competitive.

“Steve has produced team after team that has been able to have success and his promotions speak for themselves.

“You look at that Stevenage squad and I think they have lots of experience.

“Lots of competitions in all positions.

“Two senior players to every position and they have had an outstanding start to the season.

“So we know that it is a really, really tough opponent and a tough draw, but we enjoy playing at home.

“I think our home form has been pretty good for a long time and we were disappointed last time out against Wycombe, but we have had good training since then.

“I think the group is in a good frame of mind, and we are looking forward to attacking the game.”

The last time both clubs met came in August 2020 in the EFL Cup; Portsmouth won 3-1 on penalties.