Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci believes that there should be no focus on the purchase clause in Wout Weghorst’s loan from Burnley at the moment.

Weghorst completed a season-long loan switch to Turkey from Burnley in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Dutch striker has found the back of the net six times in 13 Turkish Super Lig outings for Besiktas, but will return to Burnley in the summer unless the Black Eagles can trigger his purchase clause.

It is set at €10m and it is far from clear whether the Turkish giants will be prepared to pay it.

Kazanci though does not feel that there should be any focus on the clause, with Weghorst happy in Turkey.

The sporting director told Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor: “Weghorst has a purchase option of €10m.

“Wout Weghorst is very used to Turkey and is happy here.

“You shouldn’t get too hung up on the option.”

It remains to be seen if Burnley might be willing to settle for a lower fee to let Besiktas sign Weghorst on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Much may depend on whether the Clarets can bounce straight back up to the Premier League this season.