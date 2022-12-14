Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has been left impressed by the changed attitude of Leeds United loan star Ian Poveda.

Poveda has been struggling for game-time at Blackpool, not making an appearance in the Championship side’s last three league games before the World Cup break and only playing one minute in the match before that.

The Leeds winger did make an appearance this weekend against Birmingham City though, playing more than 20 minutes in the goalless Championship draw.

Appleton is pleased by the impact Poveda made coming from the substitutes bench against Birmingham, recalling for the Blackpool coach the Leeds loanee’s similar impacts in the friendlies over the break.

The Blackpool boss is also glad to see a change in attitude from the Leeds winger, believing it has improved his performances.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Appleton said: “He had a positive impact and he’s also done that in the previous two games when we played St Mirren and Watford during the break.

“His attitude has been much better and I think that has shown in his performances when he’s come on the pitch and he’s looked a threat.”

Poveda will be hoping that opportunities for him increase at Blackpool in the wake of the Birmingham game and aiming to also able to get his first goal and assist.