This summer, the 29-year-old centre forward joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town and has been a bit part player for Pompey so far this season.
On Tuesday Pigott, in his ninth start of the campaign for Cowley’s side, put in an impressive performance against Stevenage, scoring a goal in Pompey’s 3-0 win.
Cowley was delighted with what he saw from the centre-forward on Tuesday and hailed Pigott for his brilliant performance.
The Portsmouth manager stressed that the 29-year-old’s holdup and linkup play were both excellent and added that Pigott deserved his goal for his performance throughout the game.
When asked about Piggot’s goal, Cowley told Portsmouth TV: “Yes, delighted for Joe.
“I thought he was excellent today.
“I thought his hold-up and link-up play were really good.
“He probably could have scored before.
“His performance certainly deserved a goal and I was delighted for him when, with the last kick, he scored what was a brilliant free-kick, probably one of our goals of the season.”
Pigott has made 21 appearances for Portsmouth this season and scored four times while providing one assist.