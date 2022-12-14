Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has praised Pompey star Joe Pigott for his excellent display against Stevenage on Tuesday and stressed that the player deserved a goal for his performance.

This summer, the 29-year-old centre forward joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town and has been a bit part player for Pompey so far this season.

On Tuesday Pigott, in his ninth start of the campaign for Cowley’s side, put in an impressive performance against Stevenage, scoring a goal in Pompey’s 3-0 win.

Cowley was delighted with what he saw from the centre-forward on Tuesday and hailed Pigott for his brilliant performance.

The Portsmouth manager stressed that the 29-year-old’s holdup and linkup play were both excellent and added that Pigott deserved his goal for his performance throughout the game.

When asked about Piggot’s goal, Cowley told Portsmouth TV: “Yes, delighted for Joe.

“I thought he was excellent today.

“I thought his hold-up and link-up play were really good.

“He probably could have scored before.

“His performance certainly deserved a goal and I was delighted for him when, with the last kick, he scored what was a brilliant free-kick, probably one of our goals of the season.”

Pigott has made 21 appearances for Portsmouth this season and scored four times while providing one assist.