Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has revealed what he wants to see from Jesse Marsch’s side when they further ramp up their preparations for the return of the Premier League by playing Real Sociedad in a friendly.

The Yorkshire giants went into the World Cup break 15th in the league table and two points clear of the relegation zone.

Marsch’s side took on Spanish outfit Elche last Thursday as a part of their preparations for the second-half of the season and came out victorious with a 2-1 result.

Leeds will welcome Real Sociedad in a friendly on Friday at Elland Road and Dorigo is of the view that the friendlies before the restart of the campaign are crucial for the mental and physical aspects of the Whites squad.

The Leeds legend emphasised that no amount of practise can substitute for in-game experience for a player and also said that he saw no indication that Marsch had been experimenting during the match against Elche.

Dorigo revealed that he wants to see Leeds controlling the game with better passing accuracy against Real Sociedad, with their game in general showing signs of coming together.

“These sorts of games are really important for the mental and fitness side, they’re about getting back at it because you can do all the training you want but any player will tell you there’s just nothing like playing a proper game”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“In that sense it was good, and the downsides were obviously injuries, no one wants to see that.

“I was trying to detect any hint of new tactics, or set-piece work during the game, but in general it didn’t really come together enough for me.

“That’s what we’ll want to see against Real Sociedad, when we’ll probably have a stronger XI starting that one.

“What we need to see on Friday night, no matter who starts, is a little bit more accuracy on the ball and being more in control, because we weren’t at all at Elche.”

After the Real Sociedad game, Leeds will resume their Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City at Elland Road on 28th December.