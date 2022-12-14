Arsenal loan star Folarin Balogun has revealed that Gunners team-mate and fellow Ligue 1 loanee Nicolas Pepe was instrumental in helping him decide to move to France.

Balogun spent the latter half of last season on loan, at Middlesbrough, and similarly made a temporary exit from the Emirates this summer, going to Reims.

The Arsenal youngster has been impressive for the French side, playing every one of their league games, including the full 90 minutes in a draw against Paris Saint-Germain, and slotting in eight goals so far.

Balogun was encouraged by Pepe to try his luck out in the French top tier and the record Arsenal signing also challenged the Arsenal man to get ten goals in Ligue 1, which he is close to doing.

The striker took his advice on board and when Reims came calling, he had the words of Pepe in the back of his mind while making the decision to accept the Ligue 1 outfit’s offer.

Speaking to The Athletic, Balogun said: “Laca told me he thinks it’s a good league for me and that I needed to start playing.

“Then Laca left and I spoke to Nico when we were in America on the pre-season tour.

“He could see during that time I was a bit upset because I wasn’t playing.

“He just said to stay positive, keep working hard and then he said to maybe think about a loan to the French league, ‘I’m sure you can do well in this league if you apply yourself’.

“He set me a challenge of getting 10 goals in the league and said, ‘If you do that, you’ve made progress’.

“He just gave me a lot of encouragement.

“I took it on board, but I didn’t think too much of it at the same time.

“Later on, I heard the interest from France and I’m sure what he said was in the back of my mind somewhere.”

Pepe himself has six goals in all competitions for his Ligue 1 team, Nice, this season and the on-loan Arsenal duo will be hoping to keep their form going upon the season’s resumption.