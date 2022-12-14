Tony Dorigo is of the view that after Leeds United star Tyler Adams’ impressive performances for his national team in the World Cup, he will be frustrated not to be able to feature against Manchester City on 28th December.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder was one of three players from the Leeds United squad who received a call-up for the World Cup and Adams captained the USA side to the round of 16 of the tournament.

Adams has rejoined Jesse Marsch’s squad and is currently preparing for the second half of the season.

However, the defensive midfielder will be unavailable for Leeds’ opening game after the World Cup break against Manchester City due to picking up a red card against Tottenham Hotspur on 12th November.

Dorigo is of the view that the Leeds United star will feel frustrated not to be able to feature against Pep Guardiola’s side to continue his impressive World Cup form.

The former Leeds defender stressed that Adams will be eager to show how much he has matured during the World Cup campaign and is certain that he will help other players in the team to help them produce a positive result against Manchester City.

“Tyler Adams is back from the World Cup, although he’s in a slightly strange situation because he’ll be suspended for Manchester City and so Adam Forshaw will be the one being prioritised and built up for that game, along with Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen”, Dorigo wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“They might well get their first post-tournament minutes.

“It will be frustrating for Adams – he had a wonderful time at the World Cup and he would have liked to have got straight back in and showed how much he’s grown even over the last few weeks.

“It’s not to be, but no doubt he’ll be helping, cajoling, supporting the team, both the youngsters and those more experienced, to produce against Manchester City.”

Leeds United will host La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on Friday in a friendly before they resume their Premier League campaign against the Citizens.