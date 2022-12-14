Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has hailed Robins star Kal Naismith as a leader on the pitch and believes that player expects high standards from his team-mates.

Naismith, who is a product of Rangers academy, joined Bristol City on a free transfer this summer and established himself as a first-choice centre-back.

The 30-year-old was taken off after 38 minutes in the Robins’ 0-0 draw against Coventry City in October due to a calf injury and made his return last weekend against Rotherham.

Pearson revealed that the former Rangers defender is a leader on the pitch and stated that Naismith sets high standards for himself, expecting the same from team-mates as well.

“Without wanting to overplay his role, I mean he is a leader on the pitch”, Pearson told Robins TV.

“A player who expects high standards from himself and his team-mates.

“That is really an important quality to have.”

Bristol City will take on Alex Neil’s Stoke City at Ashton Gate on Saturday and will be hoping to keep up their winning momentum against the Potters.