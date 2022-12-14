Michael Beale has revealed good news for Rangers with defender John Souttar and attacker Tom Lawrence closing in on returning from injury.

Both Souttar and Lawrence were snapped up by Rangers in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but have been absent of late due to injury.

The pair are considered potential starters at Ibrox and Beale has started life as Rangers manager without being able to call upon either of them.

However, he has been told that the pair should be back for mid-January, which he termed “good news”, while at the same time insisting he will not push players back into action before they are ready.

“We are looking at around mid-January for Lawrence and Souttar to be returning which is good news”, Beale told a press conference.

“It is important we don’t push any player that is not quite ready.

“We want them back in a good place and give everyone an opportunity to improve.”

Two players who are set to be available more imminently though are defenders Connor Goldson and Ben Davies.

Beale admits they are not fully fit for the Hibernian game on Thursday, but he is hopeful about getting some minutes in their legs.

“Both Goldson and Davies trained this week.

“They are not 100 per cent for the game but it is just now about getting them ready for 90 minutes.

“Having five subs allows me to help work them back into the games”, the new Rangers boss added.