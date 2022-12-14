Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has urged the Gers squad to take Hibernian manager Lee Johnson’s comments as fuel to do well against Hibs on Thursday.

As the Scottish Premiership resumes after the World Cup break, Rangers take on Hibernian, looking to get back on track under new manager Michael Beale after a disappointing run of form.

In the prelude to the game, Johnson insisted that Rangers as a team are not as good as rivals Celtic, while also suggesting that Beale cannot be judged rightly at the moment, but only after some 150 to 200 games.

Ferguson remarked that in his time, Johnson’s comments would have been displayed on a pinboard before the match and does not rule out that happening in the Rangers dressing room now as well.

The Rangers legend advised the Gers team to take Johnson’s comments as motivation to get the win against Hibs.

“Lee Johnson’s comments about Celtic being a much better team than Rangers would have been on the pinboard back in my time”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Maybe it will be tomorrow night as well.

“I know if I was in that dressing room, taking off my suit, shirt, tie and brogues and pulling that blue shirt over my head, I’d be using that as a motivation to prove the Hibs wrong.

“Sometimes you have to look to the past to help you move forward.”

Johnson’s comments are proved right by the league table, where Celtic have the lead on Rangers by nine points, but the Gers will be hoping to show they are no slouches against his side and defeat the Edinburgh club.