Manchester City loan star Nahuel Bustos is all set to make Club Atletico Talleres his next destination in the January transfer window.

Bustos came to Manchester City in the summer of 2020 but has not played a single game for the Cityzens yet.

He went on loan in the summer of his arrival to Spanish side and Manchester City’s sister club Girona and has been with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo since August this year.

The Argentinean started just three games for the Brazilian club in the 2022 season and had a solitary goal to show for it.

Now, the striker is close to joining Talleres in January for a loan spell until next summer or end of 2024, according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports’ Cesar Luis Merlo.

Whether he joins until the summer or the end of next year, the loan contract is expected to have a purchase option in it.

Manchester City, Bustos and his agent Ciro Palermo, as well as Talleres president Andres Fassi, are all agreed to making the transfer happen.

Bustos came up through the academy at Talleres and scored 15 goals for them in 38 appearances before transferring to Manchester City.