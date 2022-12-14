Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that Gers starlet Alex Lowry is close to making the squad for the game against Hibernian.

Lowry made his debut for Rangers’ senior team last season in January and thereafter made six more appearances for them in the campaign.

Beale has extensive experience working with young players, gained due to his time as a youth coach at Chelsea and Liverpool, and it could be good news for Lowry.

Beale believes that the 19-year-old is on the cusp of a breakthrough and there is a very real chance he will be in the squad for the game against Hibernian on Thursday.

“Lowry is right there at the stage to make a breakthrough, he will be very close to being in the squad tomorrow and it is important he keeps working hard to push the senior players”, Beale said in a press conference ahead of the Hibernian game.

The Rangers boss also offered a simple solution to the Gers’ problems, namely to just win more games and strive to improve every day.

“We just need to win games of football”, Beale added.

“One at a time, be consistent and improve every day in training.”

Lowry has seven goals this season for Rangers B team and he will be hoping making the squad against Hibernian, if it happens, is a precursor of things to come.