Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is of the view that Stoke City are a team developing under Alex Neil and warned that the Potters can outrun their opponents.

Pearson’s side are in 16th place in the Championship table with 27 points from 22 games and last Saturday, Bristol City managed to end their six match winless run with a 3-1 win over Rotherham.

On Saturday, the Robins will lock horns with Neil’s Stoke City, who are in 19th place in the league, at Ashton Gate.

Pearson stressed that Stoke City are a side with a good squad and emphasised that the Robins have to be thorough with their preparation for Saturday’s game.

The Bristol City manager is of the view that Stoke are now a team that are evolving under their new manager and said that the Potters’ physical statistics show that they are a team with the ability to outrun opposing teams.

Pearson expects that Saturday’s game will be competitive, but he believes that his team will be able to match the intensity of Stoke City.

“It’s important that we get our preparation right and so the details in terms of understanding what we need to do to beat our opponents because they have got a decent side”, Pearson told Robins TV.

“They are evolving under the new manager.

“Their physical stats are very, very good so they are a team that have the ability to outrun teams.

“It will be a very competitive game because of our physical strength and ability to play at good intensity.

“It should be a good game of football.”

Last season Bristol City won both their games against Stoke City in Championship and they will be motivated to keep their record going.