Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has played down rumours linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, pointing to the fact that he has been at Serie A club for fewer than six months.

The South Korea international has caught the eye of a number of European giants with his performances in Serie A for Napoli.

In fact, he has been an ever-present figure at the heart of the Napoli defence in the league, missing just one game and contributing largely towards the team climbing to the top of the table.

Kim’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham claimed to be keen on him, while Manchester United are another potential destination.

The player himself though has his focus on helping Luciano Spalletti’s side and insists that the talk he has heard about himself has been one of the reasons behind him avoiding interviews.

“There are a lot of transfer stories on me”, Kim was quoted as saying by South Korean journalist Sungmo Lee.

“But it’s been only half a year since I joined Napoli.

“I’ve avoided interviews and one of the reasons is that disturbing rumours on me.”

The 26-year-old represented his country in three matches at the World Cup, missing only their last group game against Portugal.