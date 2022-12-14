Wolves look poised to sanction a loan move for midfielder Connor Ronan in the January transfer window, something which is tipped to put Aberdeen and Hibernian on alert, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old has been on Wolves’ books since 2016, but has struggled to command regular game time at Molineux.

He has been out on multiple loan spells, with time spent at Portsmouth, Walsall, Dunajska Streda, Blackpool, Grasshopper and St Mirren.

He managed to impress with his performances in the Scottish top tier for St Mirren, making 13 goal contributions in 30 appearances.

Both Aberdeen and Hibernian are admirers of Ronan and it is now claimed Wolves are poised to let him leave on loan again in a matter of weeks, when the January window opens.

Ronan is currently away with the rest of the Wolves squad in Marbella, taking part in a training camp, but his immediate future looks not to be at Molineux.

English Championship clubs could also enter the mix for the midfielder, while Hearts are another potential destination.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Wolves that runs until the summer of 2024 and has turned out for the Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level.