Stevenage manager Steve Evans is of the view that the referee would not have allowed Portsmouth’s third goal to happen in his side’s EFL Trophy defeat, if it had been a league game.

Portsmouth took on the League Two side in the round of 16 of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and emerged 3-0 winners at a mostly empty Fratton Park.

Pompey’s third goal was the last kick of the game, the referee quickly blowing his whistle after Joe Pigott’s free-kick had gone in.

Evans was left to rue the opportunities that were wasted by his players, but regarding the third goal, was complimentary towards Pigott.

The Stevenage boss did stress though that the goal was scored beyond the duration of injury time allotted and if it was a league game, with Boro fans behind in the stand, it would not have come to pass.

“I think in clear chances [it was even], I think their play was much more conducive and fluent than what we were”, Evans said post-match to Stevenage’s in-house media.

“I think we played in patches, but if you take clear cut chances we probably shade it and if you take when we are one-nil down we have two or three great opportunities in the final third to go and exploit them.

“Then we don’t take them and we get punished defensively for some sloppy play; and I’m not really concerned about the third goal.

“He’s a terrific player and he’s put it where no goalkeeper in the world saves it.

“I would only say Neil Hair allows, if that end was full which it usually is, he might not have allowed that in a league game because we were certain minutes over time.

“But we’ve got no complaints.

“Well done Portsmouth.”

While Evans is not much enthused by the goal, by netting it Pigott has now scored in every single competition for Portsmouth this season.