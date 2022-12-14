New Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed he will be looking to play with two strikers at points over the coming weeks, as he looks to make use of the Gers’ attackers.

Beale has taken charge at Rangers after being tempted from his job at QPR and is looking to make a quick impact at Ibrox.

The Gers boss wants to increase his side’s attacking potency and admits he will be looking to get two strikers on the pitch at points.

Beale also insists he is happy with the squad he has at his disposal, with many of them known to him due to his previous spell at Ibrox; he also conducted a listening exercise.

“I’ll only rotate if I think they will add value to the games”, Beale told a press conference.

“I certainly want to play with two strikers at times and you will see that at some point over the next few weeks.

“We want our attacking threats on the pitch.

“I’m delighted with the squad. I have spoken to senior players and the young boys. It was important to listen to everyone.

“I certainly see a group focused on working for each other.”

The new Rangers manager will have an opportunity to make his presence felt on Thursday night when Hibernian are the visitors to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.