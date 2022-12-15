There is growing interest among clubs for Aston Villa loan star Tim Iroegbunam, but the Villans have no intention of selling, according to The Athletic.

After making his debut for Aston Villa last season, the midfielder has been excelling for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

He has missed just one match in the Championship, making eleven starts, and has been earning admiration for his performances.

Iroegbunam is set to remain at Queens Park Rangers for the remainder of the season, with Villa happy to let him continue his development at Loftus Road.

However, a number of prominent clubs have taken an interest in the 19-year-old and put him on their watchlists.

Aston Villa remain steadfast though and are not prepared to let Iroegbunam leave them permanently despite the growing interest in him.

The Villans were hesitant even to let him leave for Queens Park Rangers this summer, with former Villans assistant boss, and now ex-Rs manager as well, Michael Beale instrumental in him going there.

Iroegbunam will be currently focused on overturning a four-game losing streak that Queens Park Rangers are on.