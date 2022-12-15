Exeter City captain Matt Jay is of the opinion that Southampton loanee Kegs Chauke performed incredibly against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and believes that the player deserved the standing ovation he received at St James’ Park.

Southampton sent the 19-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan to League One outfit Exeter City for regular first-team minutes.

Chauke has made 13 appearances for Matt Taylor’s side so far this season and has bagged two goals.

Taylor gave the Southampton loanee his first league start of this season against Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and Chauke put in an impressive display in their 1-1 draw.

Jay, who was at the bench during the weekend game, is of the view that the teenager seized his opportunity in the absence of Harry Kite and praised Chauke for his excellent display.

Chauke was substituted in the 86th minute of the game and received a standing ovation from the home crowd, which the Exeter skipper believes the player thoroughly deserved for his performance.

“I don’t think anyone had a bad game, but special praise must go to Jake Caprice, whose 25-yard piledriver was just his second goal in almost 300 career starts, and 19-year-old Kegs Chauke, who performed with aplomb on his Football League debut”, Jay wrote in his Devon Live column.

“Kegs only started because Harry Kite was taken ill 24 hours before the game, but the Southampton loanee seized the opportunity with both hands.

“Understandably, it took him a little while to find his feet, but I thought he was outstanding in the second half and thoroughly deserved the standing ovation he received when making way for Sam Nombe with four or five minutes to play.”

Exeter will take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday and the Southampton loanee will be eyeing a place in Taylor’s starting line-up for that game.