Son Heung-Min’s father Son Woong-jung has revealed that to nourish his son’s ability with both feet, he taught the Spurs forward to start with his left foot when performing any task.

Son Heung-Min is famous for scoring with both feet and when he won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, he scored more with his left foot, even though he is right-footed.

The South Korean star’s ambidextrous ability has impressed Tottenham fans and he is considered by many not to have a dominant foot.

Son’s father has admitted that he instructed the future Tottenham star to work on his left foot first, whether it be when wearing socks or kicking the ball.

The Tottenham star’s father further stressed that when doing shooting training, he had his son shoot more with the left foot.

“I taught him to use his left-foot first even when he’s washing his foot, wearing socks, or kicking a ball”, Son Woong-jung was quoted as saying by South Korean journalist Sungmo Lee.

“On shooting training, I made him use his left foot 50 per cent more than his [natural] right foot.”

Son Heung-Min has scored in only one match this season in the Premier League, and even then he used both feet to strike a hat-trick; he will be hoping his numbers improve when the campaign restarts.