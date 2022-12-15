Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson has insisted that he is always ready to get into the thick of it for his team, no matter the position he is playing in.

Naturally a striker by trade, Jackson has been used this season by manager Kieran McKenna on both wings to supplement a striker.

He has two goals and a lone assist in 19 League One appearances this season, with eight of them being starts.

Jackson revealed that he is enjoying playing in a mix of positions and he is ready to roll his sleeves up to give it his all for his team.

The forward does not care what position he plays in as long as he is able to help out his team, even being ready to switch to wing-back roles.

“I’ve enjoyed it to be fair, I’ve enjoyed the mix”, Jackson told Ipswich’s in-house media.

“Even going back to games like Burton and stuff where I was in the thick of it defensively.

“I’ll always roll my sleeves up and try and give as good as I get, try and work hard for the team and at the end of the day as long as we’re winning that’s all I care about.

“Whether that’s me being a right wing-back, right-back, right wing, left wing, left wing-back whatever it is.

“I am just happy to be out there and helping the team.”

Ipswich are currently top of the League One table and Jackson will be looking to keep helping the team in the same way he has up until now, even though he is played in positions not natural to him.