Sheffield United star Oliver Norwood has stated his desire to stay with the club and is confident that they will sort out his contractual situation.

The 31-year-old central midfielder joined Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season from Brighton and has made 194 outings for the Blades.

This season, Norwood has been a regular in Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield and has started all 22 league games for the Blades.

Norwood’s contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of this season and the midfielder admits that he desires to continue with Heckingbottom’s side next season.

The Northern Ireland international further added that he considers Sheffield United his home and is confident that his contractual situation will be sorted out soon.

“I’ve always said; this for me, apart from Burnley, it is home”, Norwood told The Star.

“The contract situation is what it is.

“I’m up in the summer and hopefully, whenever they see the time is right, we’ll get that sorted.

“I’ve always said I want to stay here; I want to be here.

“Everyone knows that and I don’t see myself moving yet, to be honest. But you never know.”

Norwood has begun the season in an impressive manner and has scored two goals while laying on three assists for Sheffield United so far this season.