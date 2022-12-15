Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has revealed that new Gers manager Michael Beale is trying to change a lot of things in their game and stressed that players are doing everything they can to implement them.

Beale left Queens Park Rangers to take over at Rangers, where he previously worked as first team coach under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers are nine points behind league leaders Celtic and Beale has a lot of work to do to make the Ibrox outfit competitive again.

Lundstram admitted that Beale is trying to make a lot of changes tactically to implement his own style at Rangers.

The midfielder explained that the new Rangers boss is working with the squad to improve their attacking and defensive shapes while also working on various combination plays.

Lundstram is of the view that ideally Beale would have preferred a full pre-season with his squad and stressed that the players are trying their best to adapt to his style.

When asked about how many changes Beale has made since his arrival, Lundstram told Sky Sports: “Quite a lot.

“He is obviously coming in with his own style of play.

“It is what he has used in the past and he is trying to get that into us in a short space of time.

“So loads of shape-working, loads of defensive shape and attacking shape, combination play and stuff like that.

“Loads of change because he is really trying to get it into us in a short space of time, which is unfortunate for him because I am sure he would want to have a full pre-season, but obviously we are just trying to do the best we can to implement that.”

Beale will take charge of his first competitive game as Rangers manager when his side lock horns with Lee Johnson’s Hibernian tonight at Ibrox.