Nottingham Forest attacker Jesse Lingard is of the opinion that the Tricky Trees should aim higher than just survival in the Premier League and feels that the squad can achieve more.

Forest achieved promotion to the Premier League under Steve Cooper last season and in the summer transfer window, they brought in a host of new players in the hope of staying in the top tier of English football.

Despite a massive squad overhaul in the summer, Nottingham Forest managed to win only one game from their opening eleven Premier League fixtures.

However, Cooper’s side have lost only once in their last five games and are 18th in the league table with 13 points from 15 games.

Lingard, who joined Forest this season, admitted that with the large number of arrivals in the summer, it took them some time to gel with each other.

The 30-year-old insisted that Nottingham Forest should aim higher than just settling for staying up and believes that the squad are capable of achieving more.

“I have found it easy to settle in”, Lingard told The Athletic.

“We have had a lot of new players, which can make it hard for some I guess… but we are definitely gelling now.

“It has taken a bit of time.

“But I believe we can do more than just stay up, definitely.

“We should aim higher.

“It is up to us to have that confidence.

“We must believe we can achieve more.”

Nottingham Forest will play a friendly against Valencia on Friday before they resume their campaign against Blackburn Rovers in an EFL Cup tie.