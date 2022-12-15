Watford manager Slaven Bilic admits that he is baffled by the fact that Hull City are currently 21st in the Championship table.

Hull’s draw against Watford saw them bounce back from defeat at Reading, but they are still only one place above the relegation zone.

Liam Rosenior has been in charge of Hull for only four games, from which they have collected five points, a run which has included goalless draws against promotion-chasing sides Watford and Millwall.

Bilic is not sure how Hull are currently 21st in the league table with the quality of the players that the Tigers have at their disposal.

The Watford boss further highlighted the ambitions of the owner, Acun Illicali, as another reason for his surprise though he stressed that Hull have no choice but to live with their league position.

Speaking to Hull Live, Bilic said: “I don’t know why they are 21st, you know?

“They on paper at least, some very good players and I know the owner is very ambitious but at the end of the day they are 21st.”

Hull are only two points behind 16th placed Bristol City though and they will be looking to kick on and improve their standing, starting with the match against Sunderland this weekend.