Everton midfielder Tom Davies is of the view that Frank Lampard’s side are showing signs of becoming a tough team to play against.

The Toffees were in danger of being relegated last season, but under Lampard’s leadership, Everton were able to successfully avoid dropping down to the Championship.

Lampard and his men are determined to avoid last year’s struggles, but they are in 17th place in the league table with 14 points and just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Davies admitted that Everton are not in a position in which they want themselves at this point of the season, but insisted that the squad have enough quality to not repeat the struggles of last year.

The 24-year-old is of the opinion that the Toffees have brought in quality players this summer and insists that they are developing into a horrible team to play against.

“Although we haven’t achieved what we want to the best of our ability, there are more signs of getting back to being that aggressive, horrible-to-play-against team”, Davies told The Athletic.

“Last season was tough for us but we were always positive we’d stay up.

“Going through that together helped us form a good bond.

“We brought in quality over the summer, it’s just the consistency.

“We’re still not in the position we’d like to be but we believe we have enough quality and character to be far away from that this year.”

Everton have returned from their mid-season tour of Australia and are preparing for the second half of the season in the Premier League.