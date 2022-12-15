Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson is of the view that even though Wycombe Wanderers have not started the season ideally, his side still need to keep a distance from them.

Wycombe reached the playoff final last season and were in the Championship in the campaign prior, but are outside the top six at the present moment.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are top of the heap in League One and a full 16 points and eight places ahead of Wycombe.

The Tractor Boys play the Chairboys this weekend and Jackson is expecting a tough game based on previous experiences.

Jackson is aware that Wycombe have not got the start to the season they would have wanted but stressed that Ipswich need to make sure there is a gap between themselves and the Chairboys.

“Played Wycombe quite a few times over the years now”, Jackson said to Ipswich’s in-house media ahead of the Wycombe game.

“Always a highly competitive team, they have done really well every year whether they are fighting for promotion or being in the Championship and stuff.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game.

“They’ve probably not had the start to the season they would have wanted but they always tend to finish strongly.

“They have done that pretty much every year that we’ve faced them in League One.

“We know that we need to keep a bit of distance between ourselves and them.”

Ipswich will be looking to go into the next year still top of the table and Wycombe are the first of their three challenges before 2022 is out.