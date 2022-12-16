Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that his input into transfers at the Stadium of Light is not the same as it was at Blackburn Rovers and he is in the dark on who might arrive next month.

The January window will be Mowbray’s first where he will be in charge of Sunderland from the off, as in the summer he arrived towards the end of August at the Stadium of Light.

Now, with Sunderland within touching distance of the playoff places, the fans will be hoping to strengthen in the January window.

However, Mowbray admits he had much more information on what could happen regarding transfers when he was at Blackburn and he is not sure what the situation is at Sunderland.

“It’s not crystal clear to me, I’m not sure how much money we will spend”, Mowbray said in a press conference.

“That isn’t a negative.

“At Blackburn I had all the spreadsheets.

“That’s not the case here.

“They might surprise us and spend loads of money, they may get free agents in.

“I don’t know.”

The Sunderland boss insisted that roping in a couple of players will not change their season drastically and he wants the recruitment to be done with an eye on the future.

“I don’t see a couple of players coming in and changing our world”, Mowbray added.

“We will recruit hopefully today and for tomorrow.”

Last season, Sunderland had more than five incomings in the January window and it remains to be seen if the Black Cats reach or even surpass that number this term.