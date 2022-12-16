The agent of Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is working to find the defender a club to join in Italy’s Serie A next month.

Juranovic caught the eye with his performances for Croatia in the World Cup in Qatar and could be on the move from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The full-back is an admirer of Italian football and is taking active steps to make sure he can secure a move to Serie A in the new year.

According to Sky Italia, Juranovic has tasked his agent with finding him a club in Serie A and the agent is working to find an Italian solution for his client.

It is suggested that Juranovic, who wants to play in Serie A, could cost €6m or even arrive on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Torino have already started to take steps towards potentially signing Juranovic and have been in touch with Celtic.

The Turin outfit sit in ninth place in the Serie A standings and could be an attractive destination for Juranovic.

Roma could also potentially be in the mix for the Celtic man in the event they need to bring in another right-back in the January transfer window.