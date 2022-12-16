Former top flight boss John Collins believes the challenge for Rangers loan star Malik Tillman is to perform consistently to the level he did against Hibernian.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich this summer and has featured 24 times for the Gers this season.

Despite scoring four times this season, Tillman’s lack of consistency has been the subject of criticism by former players and some of the Rangers faithful.

On Thursday, Tillman put in an impressive performance against Hibernian with two assists to launch Rangers to a 3-2 win over the visitors.

Former Hibs boss Collins is of the view that the Rangers star is a flair player and stressed that Tillman plays like a world class player when he is full of confidence.

Collins pointed out that Tillman showed flashes of his incredible technique during the games, but underlined that the Bayern Munich loanee must find consistency throughout the 90 minutes.

“Malik Tillman is one of those flair players”, Collins told BBC Scotland.

“When his tail is up, he looks a world beater.

“The challenge for him is to have consistency, from the first minute to the last.

“He shows in flashes he’s got terrific technique.”

Tillman will be hoping to carry forward his form to the next game when Rangers meet Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday.