Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has admitted his Gas side will show not sympathy for Charlton Athletic this weekend, despite the Addicks’ turmoil.

Charlton sit a lowly 18th in the League One standings and recently sacked Ben Garner as manager amid a poor run of form, which also saw the side fail to beat Stockport County in the FA Cup.

Now Bristol Rovers will head to the Valley to play Charlton and Barton wants to see the Gas continue their good run, which has led to five wins from the last eight games.

The Gas boss feels the need to play with a fully-equipped side and further wants his players to continue working tirelessly which he feels could help them beat sides with even bigger budgets.

“We want to play everyone at the moment when we’re going as well as we are”, Barton said at a press conference.

“We’ve got lots of improvements to do. We work tirelessly on the training ground, a lot of focus is on us and how we improve, and how we get better.

“Because if we do that, it’s tough for even the big budgets in the division to stop it.

“We believe in our team, we believe in our culture and we think, after the 46 games, we’ll give a good account of ourselves.”

Barton also insisted that Bristol Rovers will have no sympathy for Charlton and admits he could not care less about their current struggles.

“They’re a massive club – a former Premier League club – in a tough spot at this moment in time

“But nobody had a moment’s sympathy for us when we were in that spot and, unfortunately for them, I couldn’t give a monkeys about them.”

It remains to be seen if Bristol Rovers can heap more misery on Charlton as they look to continue their good form.