Former Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune believes that Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin is so good that he could have his pick of clubs to play for if he wants to leave St James’ Park.

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in the summer of 2019 and has quickly become a fan favourite among the St. James’ Park faithful.

The 25-year-old winger is a key part of Eddie Howe’s team and this season he featured in all four of Newcastle’s opening league games before suffering a hamstring injury in October.

Lejeune, a former Newcastle team-mate of Saint-Maximin, stressed that everybody knows the talent the 25-year-old Frenchman possesses and believes the Magpies star will show his real ability in the second half of the season.

The Rayo Vallecano defender feels that if he wants to, then Saint-Maximin is good enough to play for any side, even though he is happy at Newcastle.

Lejeune further added that the French winger is a very ambitious player and stressed that Newcastle’s strategy going forward can work in his favour.

“We all know Allan and the talent he has – he’s quite simply fantastic”, Lejeune told ChronicleLive.

“I am sure that one day he will end up playing for a very big club – any club he decides to choose as he is someone who is full of ambition – but I sense he is very happy at Newcastle.

“He is much-loved and is clearly very important for the team.

“What’s more, with the new plans for the club, that could also play in his favour.

“He is going through a little bit of a tough spell as he is just returning after having had an injury, but I am sure in the second half of the season we will get to see the real Allan.”

Saint-Maximin is currently nurturing himself back to full-fitness from an injury and will be hoping to feature against Bournemouth on Tuesday in an EFL Cup tie.