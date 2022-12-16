Rangers boss Michael Beale is of the view that Hibernian star Ryan Porteous has his mind set on something, but insists he has not agreed a move to Ibrox.

Porteous, whose contract with Hibernian ends at the end of this season, has told the Edinburgh club that he will not renew his contract.

The Scottish outfit might cash in on the player in the upcoming winter transfer window and several clubs are interested in Porteous’ services.

On Thursday, Porteous made his 17th league appearance for Hibs this season in a 3-2 defeat against Rangers, where he scored the opening goal of the game.

Beale was impressed with Porteous’ performance and pointed out that the man who has been linked with Rangers is a natural centre-back, but played as a midfielder on Thursday while contributing a goal.

The Rangers boss admitted that he is aware of Porteous’ contract situation with Hibs but insisted that the player has not been discussed as a transfer target yet.

Beale is certain that the Hibernian player must have a plan because he has informed the club that he will not be renewing his contract.

“Ryan is a good young player”, Beale told BBC Scotland.

“He played in a new position and he scored a goal.

“My focus has firmly been on this group.

“I’ve seen him come through.

“I was here when he made his debut.

“He’s a big part of their squad and I wouldn’t want to speculate on that.

“I know it’s come out he’s not signed a contract.

“He must have something in his mind, but it won’t be Rangers because we haven’t discussed him yet.”

Rangers will next travel to Pittodrie to take on Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen, who are third in the league table, on Tuesday.