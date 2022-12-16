Oxford United boss Karl Robinson believes that the legacy of Premier League football at Sheffield Wednesday could well mean the U’s get to take on the Owls this weekend.

The U’s are set to visit Hillsborough on Saturday in League One as they aim to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to ten games.

The cold snap has cast some doubt on the game, but Robinson is hopeful that the undersoil heating system the Owls have in place at their home will allow proceedings to go ahead.

Robinson insists the heating system points to Sheffield Wednesday’s time in the top flight told his club’s official channel: “We’ve not been able to train on grass all week which has been difficult in terms of preparation.

“Wednesday have undersoil heating though, the legacy of the Premier League years, so we hope that allows the game to go ahead.”

Assessing their opponents on Saturday, Robinson added that Darren Moore’s side have quality players all over the pitch, which he feels makes things tougher.

“It’s a great place to play, Darren is a top man and a good manager and their squad is littered with good players everywhere you look.

“So we know the challenge we face and we know it’s a good place to go.”

At present 17 points separate the two sides in the league table with Sheffield Wednesday fighting to get into the top two.

Robinson will hope to see his men spring a surprise at Hillsborough.