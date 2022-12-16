Hugely positive scouting reports have seen Newcastle United make Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a key target for future transfer windows, according to the Times.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to be active in the January transfer window as they look to keep their surprise bid for a spot in Europe on track this season.

Next summer too is also likely to be a key period for Newcastle in terms of recruitment as they seek to continue their progression.

Newcastle’s scouts have been hard at work identifying potential targets to bring in through the door at St James’ Park.

And it has been claimed that they have been hugely impressed by Napoli’s winger Kvaratskhelia.

Such an impression has Kvaratskhelia made on the talent spotters at Newcastle, the club have now made him a top target for the next two transfer windows.

It is suggested that Newcastle will have to fork out around £50m to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Whether Napoli would be prepared to sell Kvaratskhelia in January when they are chasing the Serie A title is unclear.