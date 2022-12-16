Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has explained he is enjoying the mid-season break as a chance to reset and get ready for the campaign to restart, even though it has been weird.

Premier League sides are now in full swing with their preparations for competitive football to return and will hope to shake off the cobwebs.

Sides are playing friendly matches to keep sharp and Tottenham are no exception, with Skipp recently clocking 80 minutes against Peterborough United’s Under-21s.

The Spurs schemer admits the season has felt strange due to having a big break in the middle of it, but he is happy to use the opportunity to reset and come back stronger.

Skipp told Tottenham’s official site: “This season is a bit of a weird one as usually you don’t get this opportunity halfway through the season, by Christmas, there have been loads of games, but this has been a bit different.

“It’s nice to have a reset, clear the mind a bit and get ready for the second half of the season.”

Tottenham will resume their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day with a visit to Brentford.

They then welcome in 2023 by playing host to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side, while the transfer window will also then be open for Antonio Conte to make additions.