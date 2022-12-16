Anthony Gordon has insisted that Everton will be ready and raring to go when they play Wolves in the Premier League.

The Toffees are now closing in on the return of Premier League football and their first clash back comes against strugglers Wolves at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

Frank Lampard’s side headed into the World Cup break on a run of three defeats on the trot, but Gordon insists they will be ready when Wolves come to visit.

The Everton winger is clear that the whole squad have been putting in the hard yards over the World Cup break and are super fit and ready to go.

“We will be ready, the lads have come back really fit and really strong, they haven’t slacked off during the break so we are in a really good place at the minute, training really well and we just need to take that into the games”, Gordon told the Liverpool Echo.

“My message to the fans would to enjoy the games, stick with us as always and we will give them as many good days as possible.”

Following the visit of Wolves, Everton are then due to head to play champions Manchester City, before welcoming in the new year by hosting Brighton.

Lampard will be keen for his men to quickly return to winning ways as they sit only one place and one point outside the relegation zone in the Premier League.