The agent of Liverpool and Newcastle United tracked star Youssoufa Moukoko has revealed his client is still not close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old broke into the Dortmund team this season and has already scored six times in 14 Bundesliga appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Moukoko was also part of Germany’s World Cup squad but the worry for Dortmund is that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

The Bundesliga giants are trying desperately to convince him to sign a new contract and his agent, Patrick Williams, admitted that he is in contact with Dortmund.

However, he claimed that his client is not in the process of signing a new contract at Dortmund yet.

He told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland: “I can confirm that we are not yet in the process of signing a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

“I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that.

“But we are still in contact and will see what the next few days bring.”

Clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Barcelona and Chelsea are tracking him with a view to snapping him up next summer.

Williams indicated that the striker’s camp are fielding offers and insisted all the top clubs in Europe want him at the end of the season given his contract situation.

“We are doing our job.

“A player like Youssoufa is gathering interest from all the top clubs in the world.

“Especially, when he is free and has a future in the German national team.”