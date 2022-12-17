Everton will not lose the services of Conor Coady in the January transfer window as the defender will not return to Wolves mid-season, according to the BBC.

Coady joined Wolves in 2015 and led the club to a promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 season.

The 29-year-old centre-back was not in the plans of former Wolves boss Bruno Lage and signed a season-long loan deal with Everton in the summer.

After a series of disappointing results, Wolves sacked Lage and appointed former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Wolves are at the bottom of the Premier League table and Lopetegui has a tough task on his hands to take the Midlands club out of the relegation zone.

Coady has excelled at Everton and become a key man under Frank Lampard, with some criticism of Wolves for letting him leave.

Everton will not see Coady return to Wolves in January though, news which is a boost, and he will stay at Goodison Park for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances for Everton so far this season and the Toffees have been tipped to sign him on a permanent basis.