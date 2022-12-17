Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel has revealed he feels fitter now than he was before a horrific car accident.

Van den Heuvel was involved a car accident in June while on international duty back in the Netherlands with the country’s Under-19s; he was heading back to the hotel with three team-mates and a staff member from a karting trip.

The Leeds goalkeeper broke his jaw and fractured his neck in two places, with there even being initial question marks over whether he might be paralysed.

An MRI scan showed that he would not be paralysed and Van den Heuvel set about embarking upon his recovery.

He managed to get back on the grass with Leeds at the end of September and was part of the club’s matchday squad for a friendly against Elche earlier this month.

The Dutchman believes it is a miracle that he is still playing the game, but revealed he actually feels fitter than he was before he suffered the accident and has also boosted his mental strength.

“I think I am fitter than before the accident”, he told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“I was able to make my body stronger over those months.

“And mentally this also gave me something in the end.

“When I see the consequences of what could have been, it is a miracle I am still here.

“It is now part of my life story.

“I am not happy about that, but I can draw strength from it for the rest of my life.”

Van den Heuvel will be hoping to get back on the pitch for the Under-21s soon as he bids to put the accident fully behind him and focus on resuming his career.