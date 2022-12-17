Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has stressed the importance of Michael Beale introducing more discipline in the middle of the pitch if he wants his side to be more adventurous.

Beale’s reign as Rangers manager got off to a rocky start when Hibernian took the lead twice at Ibrox in the first half on Thursday night to leave the home crowd on the edge.

But Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos got on the scoresheet in the second half to take all three points for Rangers in a 3-2 win.

Ferguson conceded that he was surprised by how poor Rangers were in the first half when Hibernian cut them open a number of times apart from the two goals they scored at Ibrox.

He is aware that Beale wants to play more attacking football but insisted that he should start games with someone more disciplined in the middle of the pitch to get a grip in midfield.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I was surprised if I am being honest.

“I thought it was going to be a much better Rangers performance, certainly in the first half but listen, I have got no arguments, Hibs deserved to go into half-time with a lead.

“I know he wants to take the hand brake off, but you have got to be disciplined.

“If that’s the way he is going to play, with a diamond in midfield and two guys up front, you need to have someone who is going to be really disciplined in the middle of the pitch.”

Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen.