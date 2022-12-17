Joey Barton has admitted he is buzzing to have been able to give the Bristol Rovers fans their first win away at Charlton Athletic since 1958.

Bristol Rovers fell behind at the Valley in just the 20th minute, but came roaring back to life in the second half as substitute John Marquis found the back of the net in the 61st and 72nd minutes.

It ended 2-1 to the Gas and extended their unbeaten run in League One to five games; Barton’s men now sit a lofty ninth in the table and only three points off the playoff places.

The win at Charlton was Bristol Rovers’ first at the ground since 1958 and Barton admits he is delighted to have been able to deliver it for the Gas faithful.

“I must thank the travelling Gasheads. First time since 1958 that they’ve seen the Gas win here, so a long period of time”, he told BRFC TV.

“I’m buzzing that it’s our group that’s got it and a fantastic turnout, train delays, train strikes, snow and ice everywhere, Christmas just round the corner and again I’m buzzing to send them home happy.

“We’re so thankful for their support.”

Next up for Bristol Rovers is a Boxing Day visit to take on Wycombe Wanderers, while they then play their final game of 2022 by playing host to Exeter City.