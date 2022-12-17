Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harvey White feels that there are no major differences between his usual playing position in midfield and the one in attack for which he was chosen in the match against Peterborough United’s Under-21s.

The Lilywhites continued with their preparations for the resumption of the season with a 3-1 win against Peterborough’s Under-21 team at home on Wednesday.

White, who was used in attack between Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil in the match, opened the scoring by virtue of a tidy finish from close range.

The academy graduate, while giving his reaction to the goal, revealed that first-team opportunities do not come often but when they come they have to be taken.

He further took time to reveal how he failed to find any basic difference between his usual position in the middle of the pitch and in attack.

“It’s good to get minutes in the tank and nice to get on the scoresheet. It doesn’t happen that often!” White told his club’s official website.

“But when I got the chance, I wanted to be as clinical as possible.

“It’s a different role, but in many ways it’s like playing as a holding midfielder, my usual position.

“The passing patterns are similar, one-two touch, everything I’m used to, and then playing with Deki and Bryan, that’s been great, we’re all on the same wavelength.”

White, who has been out on loan to Portsmouth, has represented the Tottenham first-team in one FA Cup and one Europa League match.