Former top flight attacker Tam McManus has slammed Aberdeen for the way they set up against Celtic and believes they deserved nothing from the game at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen headed into the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie at Saturday lunchtime having shown impressive attacking power in recent home games.

Jim Goodwin’s men registered three 4-1 wins over sides at Pittodrie in their last six home games and McManus slammed them for the way they set up against Celtic.

It seemed their approach could pay off with a point, but up popped Callum McGregor in the 87th minute with a fine strike to earn all three points for Celtic via a 1-0 win.

Aberdeen ended the game empty handed and McManus thinks they got what they deserved as they made no attempt to win and abandoned their attacking approach.

“Aberdeen going to get what they deserve. Nothing”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Made no attempt whatsoever to win that game. Have scored goals for fun at home playing exciting attacking football then set up like that?

“Celtic are relentless that goal was always coming.”

Aberdeen did not manage a shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes, while they only had two efforts on goal.

Celtic by contrast had a whopping 33 goal attempts, with ten of them on target; they also had seven corners to Aberdeen’s zero.