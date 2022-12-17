Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is hopeful that his team-mates pass the ball more to him when he is in good positions following his great goal against Real Sociedad on Friday night.

The Whites beat La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad 2-1 in a mid-season friendly game at Elland Road.

Struijk and Rodrigo got on the scoresheet as Leeds continue to prepare to return to the Premier League season at the end of this month.

The centre-back has expressed his delight at getting a goal against the Spanish side and is happy that it contributed to a win for Leeds on the night.

He stressed that he often finds himself in good positions to score goals but rarely gets a pass from his team-mates.

Struijk is hopeful that changes as he showed on Friday night that he has a good shot in him from time to time.

The defender said on LUTV: “When I score it is always a good night, unless we lose then I can’t be too happy.

“But with a win, I am happy.

“Yes, of course [I am proud of that strike].

“I mean get in those positions quite a lot but then they don’t always pass the ball.

“So, I hope to prove to my team-mates that I can do something with it.”

Leeds will return to Premier League action later this month when they take on Manchester City at Elland Road.