Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Michael Beale has already made an impact on Alfredo Morelos and is getting him back on track.

Morelos scored the winner in Rangers’ 3-2 win over Aberdeen on Thursday night in Beale’s first game as Gers manager.

The Colombian has been struggling for form and fitness this season and had several issues with the previous Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Beale was part of the coaching staff when Morelos was scoring all the goals that won them the league in 2021 and now he is again in charge of the forward.

Ferguson stressed that he remains a potent hitman if opportunities are created for him but he has seen a difference in his performance levels from the pre-World Cup games.

The Rangers legend feels Beale has already found a way to get the striker back on track for the time being.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “If you create opportunities, nine times out of ten I believe he will hit the back of the net.

“I still think he lacks a bit of fitness but I have seen a difference in Morelos.

“If you still think about that game last night and for the final game before the World Cup, I was absolutely shocked by his performance.

“That shows me that Michael Beale has got him on the right track and I always believed that if he fit and is willing to roll his sleeves up, Morelos is a very good centre forward.”

Antonio Colak has emerged as the number one striker for Rangers this season but it remains to be seen whether Morelos can match his previous performance levels on a more consistent basis.