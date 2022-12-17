The agent of Liverpool loan star Arthur has revealed that the club only pushed for the midfielder’s signing last summer once Jordan Henderson got injured.

Liverpool were left scrambling for a midfielder towards the end of the window following injuries to several of their players at the start of the season.

Jurgen Klopp changed his tune towards the end of the transfer window and the Reds signed Arthur from Juventus on a loan deal with an option to buy on deadline day last summer.

Federico Pastorello, his agent, revealed that Liverpool were interested in him for a while but did not have space in their squad for him.

He claimed that he continued to keep track of things in the Liverpool squad, but the turning point came when Henderson suffered an injury towards the end of the window.

Liverpool swung into action and Pastorello admits that Arthur only left for Merseyside to complete the move on deadline day.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “The operation in August was born out of the stubbornness to look for something.

“Liverpool gave signs of technical approval but they didn’t have a space [in their squad].

“We always remained on the spot by monitoring any injuries and the performances of the other players and at the same time, we remained in contact with the Liverpool management.

“Then we had some luck from others’ misfortune.

“In August, Liverpool had to deal with several injuries and on 28th or 29th August, while we were negotiating with other clubs because staying at Juventus was the last option, it happened that Henderson got hurt.

“At that point, they called us, it was the penultimate day of the transfer window, saying they wanted to close the deal and from there on we got down to business.

“We left for Liverpool on deadline day for the medical and signings.”

Arthur has played just once thus far for the Reds and is currently recovering from a knee injury.