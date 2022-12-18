Chelsea and Liverpool have yet to open formal talks with Brighton & Hove Albion about signing midfielder Moises Caicedo, despite being keen on him, according to Sky Sports News.

Caicedo has won admirers in the Premier League due to his performances for Brighton and could be the next player to make the Seagulls a big profit.

He cost the south coast club just £5m to snap up and they are not keen on letting him leave mid-season, with no pressure to sell.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in the midfielder, but neither have opened formal talks to sign him.

The 21-year-old has faced both Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League this season, giving each side the chance to get an up-close look at him.

An Ecuador international, Caicedo could be attracted by the prospect of a move to either Stamford Bridge or Anfield.

Brighton have the midfielder, who scored his only league goal so far this term against Leicester City in September, under contract until the summer of 2025.

All eyes will be on whether Brighton are tested with offers for Caicedo when the January transfer window opens in a matter of weeks.